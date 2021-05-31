Henrikh will join and help us in September – head coach Joaquin Kaparos

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. According to head coach of the Armenia National Football team Joaquin Kaparos, Henrikh Mkhitaryan will help his team during the matches to take place in September.

‘’I have commented on this issue several times. We are going to have two friendly matches and I want to test new footballers and the upcoming matches are the best opportunity for that. I have said many times that Mkhitaryan is an excellent player. He is very important for our national team and I hope that during the official games that will take place in September Henrikh will join and help us. I would like to clarify one more thing. I have 40 years of experience as a coach and no one has ever been able to influence me in the choice of the players’’, ARMENPRESS reports, citing the National Football Federation of Armenia, Joaquin Kaparos said.

According to him, Croatia has a very good team. ‘’There are players in the Croatian team who play in the best world championships, they have a Golden Ball winner, it is a very strong team’’, he said.

Armenia will play with World Vice Champion Croatia on June 1. The match will take place in Zagreb at 20:00 Armenia time.