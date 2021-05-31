Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

PM Pashinyan to pay working visits to Paris and Brussels

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to France and Belgium on June 1-2. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, on June 1 Nikol Pashinyan will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron, President of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand and President of the Senate Gérard Larcher.

On June 2 Pashinyan will meet with President of the European Council Charles Michel. PM Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium Alexander de Croo.








