Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-21

YEREVAN, 31 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 520.61 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.52 drams to 634.52 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.51 drams to 737.96 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 7.04 drams to 31801.36 drams. Silver price down by 8.36 drams to 462.47 drams. Platinum price down by 525.44 drams to 19583.46 drams.