Converse Bank gives Visa cardholders have an opportunity to receive gold bars

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank announces the launch of another campaign within the framework of cooperation with Visa International Payment System. As part of the campaign, from June 1 to August 31, 2020, the Bank Visa cardholders will accumulate "golden" points for each non-cash transaction. Valuable gifts will be awaiting to the customers who have accumulated the most golden points, in particular:

- The first 10 cardholders with the most golden points will receive 10-gram standardized gold bars (value 999.9),

- those who are on the 11th - 50th positions in the number of golden points units – will receive standardized gold bars of 5 grams (grade 999.9).

It should be noted that Converse Bank has been a full member of the Visa International Payment System since 2002.

In recent years, within the framework of this cooperation, the Bank has carried out a number of successful campaigns, in the framework of which Converse Bank visa holders not only benefitted from cashback, but also received valuable gifts, including iPhone 7/2018 /, vacation trip packages to 10 European cities: Paris, Barcelona, Lisbon, Budapest, Prague, Rome, Vienna, Athens, Amsterdam, Berlin / 2019 /, valuable sports gifts / 2020 /.

