Armenian deputy FM resigns
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Gagik Ghalachyan has resigned, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.
The MFA said that Gagik Ghalachyan has submitted his resignation letter on May 27.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
