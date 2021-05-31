Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

Armenian deputy FM resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Gagik Ghalachyan has resigned, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The MFA said that Gagik Ghalachyan has submitted his resignation letter on May 27.

 

