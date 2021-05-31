Parliament to convene extraordinary session on June 3
YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session on June 3 at the initiative of the government.
The session will kick off at 11:00 with the agenda set by the government.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
- 17:30 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-05-21
- 17:29 Asian Stocks up - 31-05-21
- 17:25 Converse Bank gives Visa cardholders have an opportunity to receive gold bars
- 17:11 Armenian deputy FM resigns
- 17:03 Parliament to convene extraordinary session on June 3
- 16:28 Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson resigns
- 15:15 Defense Ministry denies report on Azeri military taking more Armenian servicemen captive
- 13:30 OSCE Chairperson-in-Office hopes for diplomatic solution to Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis
- 13:22 Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss border situation over phone
- 13:07 Opportunities for restoration of railway infrastructure and cargo transportation are more visible – caretaker deputy PM
- 12:54 State Revenue Committee signs memorandum of cooperation with Drug Enforcement Administration of US Department of Justice
- 11:30 2,581,093 people included in voters’ register of Armenia
- 11:08 Armenia reports 34 daily coronavirus cases
- 10:27 Privilege Banking: IDBank's offer for the premium services fans
- 05.29-15:12 Pashinyan highlights opening of regional infrastructures for Armenia's industrial development
- 05.29-13:21 Proposal of Co-chairs on easyng border tesions acceptable for us – Pashinyan
- 05.29-12:28 Canada's Foreign Ministry expresses concerns over capturing of 6 Armenian servicemen by Azerbaijani forces
- 05.29-11:32 Biden's administration proposes $24 mln. post-war aid package for Armenia
- 05.29-11:11 Armenia records 42 new COVID-19 cases
- 05.29-10:48 European Stocks up - 28-05-21
- 05.29-10:47 US stocks up - 28-05-21
- 05.29-10:46 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-05-21
- 05.29-10:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-05-21
- 05.29-10:45 Oil Prices Down - 28-05-21
- 05.28-20:41 Highest state flag of Armenia raised in Chkalovka community
18:20, 05.25.2021
Viewed 2234 times Dutch parliament adopts resolution – EU should demands Azerbaijan to withdraw troops from Armenia
09:34, 05.27.2021
Viewed 1773 times 6 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azeri military in Gegharkunik Province
21:18, 05.27.2021
Viewed 1693 times Armenian Foreign Minister resigns
20:07, 05.25.2021
Viewed 1411 times Azerbaijanis make calls for violence against Armenian servicemen – details from today’s incident
17:53, 05.26.2021
Viewed 1410 times Azerbaijan is not alone, it would never dare to carry out such operation on its own - Pashinyan