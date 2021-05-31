Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 May

Parliament to convene extraordinary session on June 3

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia will convene an extraordinary session on June 3 at the initiative of the government.

The session will kick off at 11:00 with the agenda set by the government.  

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








