Defense Ministry denies report on Azeri military taking more Armenian servicemen captive

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is denying the reports claiming that more Armenian servicemen have been taken captive by the Azeri military.

“On May 30, reports started circulating in Azerbaijani social media networks claiming that Armenian military servicemen have been taken captive upon crossing the Azerbaijani state border. Despite the fact that this report was swiftly denied by the Azerbaijani state agencies themselves, with the Azerbaijani state border guard service issuing a respective statement, some social media users and news outlets in Armenia continue circulating it. The Ministry of Defense is once again urging not to spread unverified, fake, and in this case even officially refuted information,” the Ministry of Defense said.

