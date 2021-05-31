Armenian, Russian defense ministers discuss border situation over phone

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu on May 31, the Armenian defense ministry told Armenpress.

The two ministers discussed the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the ways of implementing the agreements which were reached during a meeting in Moscow last week.

The officials also touched upon the main directions of the reforms which launched in the Armenian Armed Forces, the process of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, the regional security issues and their joint actions for resisting them.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan