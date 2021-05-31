Opportunities for restoration of railway infrastructure and cargo transportation are more visible – caretaker deputy PM

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. In the context of unblocking the existing transportation communications in the region, the opportunities of restoring the infrastructure and routes of railway that operated in the Soviet times, as well as conducting cargo transportations through them with equal rights and conditions are considered more visible, Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan, who is also Armenia’s representative at the Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan working group, told ARMENPRESS, adding that if the activities of the working group continue in the future, they will focus on these opportunities.

-Yesterday Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced that there are good results regarding the unblocking of transportation communications which are being negotiated in the format of the trilateral working group. What kind of results is he talking about? Do these results relate to the discussions of a “corridor” in the territory of Armenia’s Syunik province?

-The expert subgroups, formed based on the provisions of the 2021 January 11 statement, have carried out massive analytical and research works relating to discovering technically possible and effective options for the railway and automobile transportation, also taking into account the opportunities of organizing and fulfilling the necessary functions for security, border, customs and other types of control.

In the context of unblocking existing transportation communications in the region, at the moment the organization of border, customs and other control for the international transportation are being observed now, within the frames of the regulations of the CIS normative legal base, as well as other remaining multilateral international agreements and conventions, which Armenia is a party. Within the same context, the potential influence and economic effects of possible ties with the transportation infrastructure and routes of other countries of the region are also being assessed. At this moment, the opportunities of restoring the infrastructure and routes of the railway that operated in the Soviet times, as well as conducting cargo transportation through them with equal rights and conditions can be considered more visible. I think that if the activities of the trilateral working group continue in the future, they will focus on these opportunities.

We reiterate again that Armenia has not discussed and will not discuss issues with “corridor” logic in the ongoing activities directed for unblocking the regional transportation communications.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan