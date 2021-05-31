State Revenue Committee signs memorandum of cooperation with Drug Enforcement Administration of US Department of Justice

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s State Revenue Committee has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) of the United States Department of Justice, the SRC told Armenpress.

The memorandum aims at deepening the cooperation between the two agencies for fighting against drug trafficking, money laundering-related crimes, etc.

The document has been signed by SRC Chairman Edward Hovhannisyan and Regional Director of the DEA Middle East Region William Warren.

