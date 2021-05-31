Armenia reports 34 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. 34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 222,670, the ministry of healthcare reports.

227 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 213,208.

The death toll has risen to 4438 (6 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

2655 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 30.

The number of active cases is 3942.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1082 (1 new such case).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan