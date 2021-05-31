Privilege Banking: IDBank's offer for the premium services fans

YEREVAN, MAY 31, ARMENPRESS. A few days ago, the IDBank “Center” branch hosted the AmCham Be My Guest event. Member organizations of the American Chamber of Commerce in Armenia visited the flagship branch of the Bank, where a tour was organized for the guests, the concept of a modern bank was presented, as well as the new banking culture that IDBank provides to its clients. The three-storey branch of the Bank, located at 6 North Avenue, combines all the services necessary to make the daily life of a modern client more comfortable, while at the same time providing an opportunity to have a pleasant time in a cafe on the territory of the Bank. The AmCham Be My Guest event took place in the Privilege Banking hall, where customers got acquainted with premium banking services. Lida Safaryan, the head of Premium banking division, talks about premium services.

- For more than a year now, the IDBank branch has been operating on Northern Avenue 6. During this time, we faced a number of problems that turned our daily life upside down. What does IDBank's Privilege Banking service offer its customers to easily overcome this period?

2020 was a year of transformation in the context of the challenges you have mentioned, and for us, as a premium services division, we needed comfort, safety, and our services to match the conditions of the epidemic. However, I must mention that even before the epidemic, we successfully launched remote identification and service capabilities, for example, via Skype, which first of all gave our clients the opportunity to perform their banking operations at any time of the day, both in Armenia and abroad. In this sense, I can say that the epidemic almost did not create any inconvenience in the lives of IDBank clients in terms of service. Of course, we have clients who still prefer face-to-face communication: in this case, at the request of the client, the service is carried out in the place indicated by him, and in the case of visiting the Bank, all the necessary security, sterilization and disinfection measures are provided. Thus, we try to create a truly comfortable service environment for the client.

The environment is indeed favorable. Please provide the concept of "Center" branch, and in particular Privilege banking. What was the customer reaction?

The reaction was only positive. For more than a year, our clients have had the opportunity to be serviced in a center that has no analogues in the region. This branch was originally designed considering the comfort and time savings of the client. By combining a number of services, we strive to give our client the opportunity to visit the Bank and, spending as little time as possible, to receive the maximum number of quality services. Thus, the Bank offers a platform that combines pleasant entertainment and a business environment. Visiting the bank, the client will be able to execute his transactions in one place, arrange meetings, enjoy the best coffee in the town.

So, presenting the Center branch, it is necessary to highlight the following halls:

Branch with a self-service area and a modern hall,

IDBusiness

Privilege Banking

In all halls, our clients will receive high-quality service, and when servicing in Privilege Banking, they will also receive many privileges

- IDBank expanded its individual services division and provided personalized privilege packages. What is the difference between these packages and how to become a client of this or that service?

You are right, based on the requests of our clients, considering their suggestions, we have created packages of services "Private" and "Privilege".

Privilege Banking service is available to our clients who purchase a premium Visa Signature card or make a deposit of AMD 25 million (equivalent foreign currency), buy bonds placed by the Bank, or receive a loan of AMD 25 million or more at IDBank. Our Privilege Banking clients are served in a special hall of IDBank branch on Northern Avenue, where, as I noted, they can use other services - hold their business meetings in our halls without worrying about organizational issues and receive banking services on favorable terms.

As for the Private Banking package, this is the highest level of personalized services available at IDBank. You can become a Private Banking client by purchasing a Visa Infinite IDBank card or making a deposit of 50 million AMD, or buying bonds placed by the Bank, or having a loan of 72 million AMD from IDBank. Our Private Banking clients can be served both in the branch on Northern Avenue and in the Private Banking salon in the head office. There is an open salon where our clients can enjoy their time and make banking transactions at the same time. Any premium service requires an individual approach. The client is accompanied by a personal manager who provides customer service in accordance with his requirements. I would like to note that in the event that a client purchases a package of IDBank premium services as an individual, his legal entity is also serviced in the Privilege or Private Banking halls with all the relevant privileges.

As you have already noted, in order to become a Privilege Banking client, it is enough to receive a Signature card. What are the advantages of the card and what does it give the client besides the privileged service?

Firstly, that’s right, in order to become a Privilege Banking client, it is enough to receive a Visa Signature card. Our goal is to make the service more accessible, to offer clients a wider package of benefits. In addition to the fact that Visa Signature cardholders get the opportunity to be served in a separate hall at a convenient time for them and at their own discretion, the card also opens the doors to a comfortable journey for them. Visa Signature card provides free access to premium airport lounges, Lounge Key, 24/7 concierge service, travel insurance, medical support, special premium discounts, worldwide discount offers and many more. With a Visa Signature IDBank card, you will also receive cashback for non-cash purchases, high income on a positive debit card balance, opportunity to have a credit line and much more.

As you noted, there are many benefits to using premium banking, but in the digital world, many people use their smartphones to solve all their financial matters. Do you nevertheless consider it important that the client visits the Bank?

You're right, IDBank offers over 300 banking and non-banking services to its customers on a digital platform co-created with Idram company. That is, having the Idram&IDBank application, our clients can simultaneously use both banking and payment services. We are talking about such a wide range of services as payment for services, the implementation of contactless QR/NFC payments in more than 5,000 retail outlets, even the ability to leave electronic tips in a restaurant or cafe. Our clients have the opportunity to take advantage of the digital installment plan Rocket line, which works interest-free in about 400 retail outlets: that is, you buy a product or service, pay through the Rocket line, and then pay the same amount for 1, 2, 3 or 6 months. Now you can also transfer money to Russia directly from the Idram&IDBank application by simply dialing the recipient's phone number registered in the IDpay application. IDBank's clients can also receive instant transfers from Russia to Armenia and manage finances through the application as needed. In short, the Idram&IDBank app is changing the culture of remote services in Armenia. At the same time, as I have already noted, we have clients who, using all the possibilities of modern banking, prefer to visit the Bank. In this case, we provide them with a comfortable environment in which they can just come, have coffee, talk and not even notice how easily and quickly their financial transactions were completed. The most important thing for us is customer loyalty, and even within the framework of personal services, we try to make their services even more individual. And believe me, our clients come back to us (smiling - ed.), They come back, because some of them attach great importance to the status, saving time, and some - to the quality and individualization of the services we provide.