Proposal of Co-chairs on easyng border tesions acceptable for us – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan referred to the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the steps to solve the situation, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan referred to the issue in a meeting with his supporters.

''I want all of us to focus on the statement issued yesterday by the OSCE Minsk Group. I want to say that I welcome that statement and the logic of steps presented in it is accaptaple for us'', Pashinyan said.

He noted that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs called for urgent steps to reduce border tensions. It was suggested that the parties withdraw their troops and that border adjustment work be carried out with the support of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

''The Armenian government is determined to go that way, we are ready to start the withdrawal of troops, we expect the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to reach a relevant agreement with Azerbaijan to start the withdrawal of troops at the same time'', Pashinyan said, adding that he Armenian side fully accepts the proposals in the statement issued y the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs on May 28.

Pashinyan reminded that the propsals are about withdrawing the troops from the area where the tensions have escalated, and international observers are deployed there, after which border demarcation negotiations will start.