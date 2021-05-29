Biden's administration proposes $24 mln. post-war aid package for Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Biden Administration proposes $24,005,000, from which Foreign Aid amounts to $23,405,000, and Military Aid - $600,000, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian National Committee of America.

A broad, bipartisan coalition of U.S. Senators and Representatives has repeatedly called upon the Administration to provide at least $100,000,000 in U.S. aid to Armenia and Artsakh. (The President’s budget makes no mention of Artsakh.)

“President Biden’s business-as-usual budget for Armenia – proposed amid a humanitarian crisis across Artsakh and Armenia created by Azerbaijan’s aggression – falls far short of the desperate needs faced by tens of thousands of Armenians displaced by Baku’s ethnic-cleansing” said Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the ANCA. “Our government has found the funds to ship $120,000,000 in U.S. military aid to oil-rich Azerbaijan, yet is proposing just a fraction of this amount for the Artsakh families destroyed and displaced by the Azerbaijani army. The Congress needs to set this right – zeroing out all U.S. arms and aid to Baku and sending a robust U.S. assistance package to Artsakh and Armenia.”

A separate line item in the budget calls for $6,050,000 in International Narcotics and Law Enforcement spending in Armenia.