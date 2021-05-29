European Stocks up - 28-05-21

MOSCOW, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 28 May:

The value of German DAX is up by 0.74% to 15519.98 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.75% to 6484.11 points, British FTSE is up by 0.04% to 7022.61 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.01% to 1603.79 points.