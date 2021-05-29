European Stocks up - 28-05-21
MOSCOW, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 28 May:
The value of German DAX is up by 0.74% to 15519.98 points, French CAC 40 is up by 0.75% to 6484.11 points, British FTSE is up by 0.04% to 7022.61 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 0.01% to 1603.79 points.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
