LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-05-21

LONDON, MAY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 May:

The price of aluminum is up by 1.17% to $2421.00, copper price is up by 0.70% to $10048.50, lead price is down by 0.09% to $2178.00, nickel price is up by 1.23% to $17410.00, tin price is down by 0.40% to $29657.00, zinc price is up by 0.48% to $3013.00, molybdenum price is down by 1.42% to $30534.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.