Lithuania congratulates Armenia on the anniversary of establishment of the First Republic
YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulated Armenia on the anniversary of the establishment of the First Republic, ARMENPRESS reports, reads the Twitter page of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.
"On this memorable day, we wish our friends a secure, democratic and prosperous future," reads the note.
15:21, 05.24.2021
