Alashkert becomes Armenia’s football champion

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The champion of the 2020/21 Armenian football season is Yerevan's Alashkert. ARMENPRESS reports the champion was decided only in the last round. "Alashkert" competed with "Ararat-Armenia", the champion of the previous two seasons.

‘’Alashkert’’ won with the lowest score, maintaining the first place (46 points) and becoming the champion of Armenia for the 4th time.








