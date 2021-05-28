Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-05-21

YEREVAN, 28 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 May, USD exchange rate stood at 520.78 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 635.04 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 735.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 31808.4 drams. Silver price stood at 470.83 drams. Platinum price stood at 20108.9 drams.