Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers reach agreement on steps for solving border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan met in Moscow with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu on May 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting the sides discussed the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh, the situation in Syunik and Gegharkunik Provinces of Armenia, as well as the Armenian-Russian strategic cooperation and issues referring to the regional security.

The Armenian caretaker Defense Minister presented to his Russian colleague details about the infiltration of Azerbaijani servicemen into the Armenian territory and the actions taken by the Armenian Armed Forces.

Vagharshak Harutyunyan emphasized that the Azerbaijani provocations carried out under false pretext of ‘’border clarifications’’ are extremely inadmissible and the Azerbaijani units must immediately withdraw from the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia.

The sides observed the possible options for solving the situation and reached an agreement on steps necessary for that.