“We’ll continue to develop and deepen our strategic partnership” – Russian defense minister to Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu held a meeting in Moscow on May 28, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported.

“We’ll discuss issues related to regional security, regarding the work of peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as undoubtedly all pressing issues that have emerged at this moment,” Shoigu said.

Harutyunyan said the issues related to the Armenian-Russian cooperation will be discussed. The Armenian defense minister stated that the relations between the two countries are developing very well.

Shoigu mentioned that Russia and Armenia are strengthening their military partnership both bilaterally and within the framework of international organizations, first of all the CSTO.

“The indicator of the high level of bilateral cooperation is the activity of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia, which is considered to be an important factor in preserving security in the region,” Shoigu said.

The Russian Defense Minister congratulated Harutyunyan and Armenia on Republic Day, and stressed that the Armenian-Russian ties continue to be on a high level. “We will continue to develop and deepen our strategic partnership,” Shoigu said.

