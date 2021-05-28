‘Return of captives is a matter of time’ – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The return of Armenian captives from Azerbaijan is a matter of time, it is one of the factors with which Azerbaijan wants to have an impact on the upcoming snap parliamentary elections of Armenia, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the members of the Civil Contract party in Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district.

“The issue of captives is our most painful matter. It is a matter of time. We are making daily efforts for the return of captives, without any exaggeration. Of course, every day for them and their family members is a very serious threat and trial. And my conviction is that it is a matter of time and I am mostly sure that this process will intensify after the elections because the factor of captives and other factors are being used for having an impact on the outcomes of the elections in Armenia. And this is also the reason why they are not returning [the captives]. I don’t say that this is the only reason, but is one of the reasons”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan