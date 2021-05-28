Armenian caretaker Deputy PM briefs CIS prime ministers on border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan participated in the CIS prime ministerial meeting in Minsk, Belarus.

Grigoryan delivered remarks during the session, briefing the heads of government of the CIS countries on the ongoing developments at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, emphasizing that the Azeri actions are an explicit threat also for the entire region and everyone else.

“The caretaker Deputy Prime Minister underscored that only the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Azerbaijani forces from Armenian sovereign territories, as well as the return of captive Armenian servicemen, can create conditions for considering the issues within the framework of political-diplomatic set of tools,” Grigoryan’s Office said.