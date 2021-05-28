‘I hope coming years will bring peace for all’ – UK Ambassador congratulates Armenian people on Republic Day

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Armenia John Gallagher offered his congratulations to the Armenian people on the occasion of the Republic Day.

“My best wishes to the people of Armenia on First Republic Day. I hope the coming years will bring health, happiness and peace for all”, the Ambassador tweeted.

Ambassador John Gallagher laid flowers at Sardarapat Memorial today.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan