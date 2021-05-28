Artsakh’s State Minister-Minister of Finance to step down

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Minister of State-Finance Minister Grigory Martirosyan will resign from June 1, he said on social media.

“I have made my resignation decision back in 2020, but the war and the problems requiring urgent solution in the post-war crisis situation made me to delay my decision. During the entire tenure I have tried to do the utmost to resist the challenges in the field trusted me and solve the urgent problems for the benefit of the future of our country”, he said.

Grigory Martirosyan thanked President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, third President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan for the high trust and joint work, as well as all his colleagues in Artsakh, Armenia and the Diaspora.

He added that he will continue serving Artsakh and its people regardless of future activities.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan