Armenia denies Azeri “delirious” accusations on Nakhijevan shooting

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense is denying the Azerbaijani military’s accusations that the Armenian forces opened fire in the direction of Nakhijevan.

“That’s yet another delirium of Azerbaijan,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said, adding that the Azeri side's statement is fake news.

The Azeri defense ministry’s fake news claimed that one of their soldiers was wounded in Nakhijevan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan