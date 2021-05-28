Armenia reports 104 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. 104 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 222,513, the ministry of healthcare reports.

301 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 212,566.

The death toll has risen to 4423 (7 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

2835 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 27.

The number of active cases is 4443.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1081 (2 new such cases).

