US remains committed to helping sides negotiate long-term political settlement of NK conflict – Blinken

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains committed to helping the sides negotiate a long-term political settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and address the humanitarian impact of the fighting, including the release of all detainees, accounting for those missing, and the full and expeditious exchange of remains, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on May 28, reports Armenpress.