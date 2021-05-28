‘Issues must be resolved peacefully through negotiation’- OSCE CiO on Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis
09:54, 28 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has expressed her concerns over the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
“Concerned about repeated reports of incidents on Armenia/Azerbaijan border. All outstanding issues must be resolved peacefully through negotiation. OSCE stands ready to assist and implement confidence-building measures to create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue”, she said on Twitter.
