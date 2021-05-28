Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 May

‘Issues must be resolved peacefully through negotiation’- OSCE CiO on Armenia-Azerbaijan border crisis

YEREVAN, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde has expressed her concerns over the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Concerned about repeated reports of incidents on Armenia/Azerbaijan border. All outstanding issues must be resolved peacefully through negotiation. OSCE stands ready to assist and implement confidence-building measures to create an atmosphere conducive to dialogue”, she said on Twitter.

 

