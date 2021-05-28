LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-05-21

LONDON, MAY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 May:

The price of aluminum stood at $2393.00, copper price stood at $9978.50, lead price stood at $2180.00, nickel price stood at $17198.00, tin price stood at $29775.00, zinc price stood at $2998.50, molybdenum price down by 1.27% to $30975.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.