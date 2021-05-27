Russian Deputy FM, EU Special representative discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko held phone conversation with EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar at the initiative of the latter.

ARMENPRESS reports, citing the press service of the Russian MFA, the sides exchanged views and assessments on the situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in the context of the works of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

The Russian side reaffirmed its call to the sides to solve the problems peacefully, through negotiations, adding that it is ready to support that process also in the future.