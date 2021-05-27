Armenian deputy FM presents Azerbaijani provocations to foreign diplomats  

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Avet Adonts and Deputy Head of the Operative Response Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel Norayr Karapetyan met with heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited in Armenia on May 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, Avet Adonts presented the provocative measures of the Azerbaijani troops that invaded the sovereign territory of Armenia on May 12, and referred to the incident of capturing 6 Armenian servicemen by the Azerbaijani armed forces in a bordering area in Gegharkunik Province.

''Colonel Karapetyan presented details of the incident, noting that the captured Armenian servicemen never crossed the state border and were captured 800 meters into Armenia from the border.

Avet Adonts noted that Armenia expects immediate and addressed reaction and practical interference of partner and friendly countries, including direct influence on Azerbaijan for immediately stopping encroachments on Armenia and returning its forces to pre-May 12 locations. ''The Republic of Armenia, in line with the UN Charter, has the right to take necessary and adequate measures for protecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity at any price and ensuring the security of the Armenian people'', the deputy FM said.