Armenian Armed Forces also have the opportunity to capture Azerbaijani servicemen – MoD

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armed Forces of Armenia have the opportunity to capture Azerbaijani servicemen at any moment, but that will not be a solution to the issue, ARMENPRESS reports Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia Edward Asryan told the reporters.

He noted that a similar operation can be carried out by the Azerbaijani side, because there is a great number of servicemen on the border.

''If we want to solve this issue and restore our state border, there are two options. The first one is not using weapons, struggling, forcing, negotiating, proving and throwing them back. And we have the second option, using force and forcing the adversary to withdraw'', Asryan said.

According to him, taking hostage is also use of force. ''We can choose that path, capture the adversary, and the same will be done by them and we will have the second option – military clash. All the options are on the table at the General Staff and adequate decisions will be made'', Asryan said.