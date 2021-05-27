Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Pashinyan says will soon present plan for peaceful solution of border situation

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will present a plan for the peaceful solution of the current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“I will soon present a plan for the peaceful solution of the border situation. I am sure the proposal is mutually beneficial and feasible in a short period of time with the support of the international community”, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

 

