Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-05-21

YEREVAN, 27 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 520.78 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.38 drams to 635.04 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.25 drams to 735.45 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 219.55 drams to 31808.4 drams. Silver price up by 9.55 drams to 470.83 drams. Platinum price up by 254.96 drams to 20108.9 drams.