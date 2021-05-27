Armenian deputy defense minister says every step will be taken to return captured servicemen

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian sides does everything, will take every action to return the 6 Armenian servicemen from the Azerbaijani captivity, Deputy defense minister Arman Sargsyan told reporters in the Parliament after the closed session with the parliamentary standing committees which was discussing the tense situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

The deputy minister urged everyone to unite around the state, the Army, adding that Azerbaijan is spreading lots of fake news these days.

“The defense ministry does and will do everything possible. The Army is conducting its actions based on necessary analysis. From our side all actions are being taken to solve the situation and also to prevent repetition of such incidents, and everything is being done for the quick return of our captured servicemen”, the deputy minister said.

He called on the citizens to be confident that the defense ministry, the Armed Forces control the situation. “We will take every step to return the captives, will take every action”, Arman Sargsyan said.

As for the situation in Syunik province, he said it has been normal as of the moment when he arrived in the Parliament, no such incidents have been registered.

On May 27 early morning, 6 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, while conducting engineering works in the territory of an Armenian military base’ protection area in the border section of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, have been surrounded and taken captive by the Azerbaijani troops.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan