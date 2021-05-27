Decision-making in using deadly force is vested in military leadership, not political – Deputy Chief of General Staff

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The political leadership has not issued any order on not firing at the Azeri incursion force currently inside Armenian territory, and decision-making in opening or not opening fire is vested in the military leadership, not political, the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Major-General Edvard Asryan said at a May 27 press briefing.

“Giving such orders isn’t up to the political leadership. The military leadership is the one who gives orders to shoot or not to shoot. The political leadership determines the directions of resolution, the terms. While the issue of shooting or not shooting is discussed and the decision is made by us,” Asryan said.

Asked in what case they could potentially issue the order to shoot, Asryan said if there will be relevant signs that the Azeri forces are seeking to dictate their terms, the Armenian side will definitely use military force and all adversary servicemen located inside the territory of Armenia will be destroyed.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan