Up to 1000 Azeri troops illegally located inside Armenian territory – military says

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Up to 1000 Azerbaijani troops are currently illegally located inside the territory of Armenia, Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Major-General Edvard Asryan said at a May 27 press briefing.

“These Azeri troops don’t have the possibility of carrying out any serious objectives in our territory. If we were to solve the issue militarily, these 1000 troops won’t leave our territory – we’d destroy them all without exception,” Asryan said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan