Armenian military reports tense operational tactical situation at border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The operational tactical situation at the Armenian state border is relatively tense, the Deputy Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Major-General Edvard Asryan told reporters on May 27.

“The Azerbaijani Armed Forces units are attempting to carry out their provocative-coercive actions in several directions. Meanwhile our armed forces, by taking countermeasures, are attempting to repel the adversary forces and means which have penetrated into the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the major-general said.

He said that the situation was tense in the Lake Sev-Verishen direction of the Syunik province, and the situation in the direction of Kut village in Gegharkunik province escalated overnight May 26.

