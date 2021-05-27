Prosecution opens criminal case on kidnapping of Armenian troops by Azeri military

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military prosecution opened a criminal case over the kidnapping of 6 Armenian troops by Azerbaijani soldiers from Armenian territory.

The Azerbaijani troops breached the Armenian border in the direction of the Kut village in Gegharkunik, surrounded the 6 Armenian servicemen who were carrying out engineering works and violently kidnapped them into Azerbaijan, where they are now held captive.

The criminal case is opened on articles of kidnapping and illegal border crossing.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan