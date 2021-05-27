Converse Bank: Cashback and Yerevan Park tickets for June 1

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank, together with its partners, is launching a traditional campaign on the eve of the International Children's Day.

As part of the campaign, the Bank offers its cardholders to make non-cash purchases for children in partner stores and receive a cashback of 10% of the amount spent.

In addition, each of the 20 customers with highest amount of spending on purchases will also get 2 tickets to Yerevan Park as a gift.

The campaign is valid from May 28 to June 6.

Details: https://benefits.conversebank.am/en/current-promotions/item/2021/05/26/Childrensday/

The oversight of the Bank is exercised by the Central Bank.