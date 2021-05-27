Ucom Digital Lab students keep on getting high-quality technical education

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. It’s been about three years since Ucom company opened the doors of Ucom Digital Lab at Ayb School. Designed for the students from 1st to 9th grade, the project allows to learn the computer basics, while the middle school students get an opportunity to study artificial intelligence techniques, master programming and combine computer science and art.

“As an innovative company, we have always worked to create proper conditions and opportunities for the students of all Armenian schools to get high-quality modern education. Today, we clearly see the success of Ucom Digital Lab, which is the result of the activity carried out during the past several years,” said Ara Khachatryan, Director General at Ucom.

“Thanks to Ucom company, Ayb School got an opportunity to teach informatics in a room furnished with high-speed computers. In addition to standard programs (MS Word, MS Excel, Power Point), our students can come up with creative projects with the help of Paint, Scratch, Typing or similar programs, as well as study HTML, Javascript and other advanced technologies,” Ayb Primary School Director Sylvia Najarian added.

Ucom Lab also implements project-based learning, where the ‘informatics’ subject is integrated into other subjects, as result of which new educational materials are created to be passed over for the generations to come.

“The fact that the Ucom Lab serves not only as a computer room but also as a place where each subject teacher can make their lesson much more effective is exciting and inspiring,” Mrs. Najarian said.

The aim of the project is to ensure professional growth, test alternative education tools, promote new ideas and interesting communication formats. The project is educational and non-commercial.