‘There can’t be any talk on concession, Azerbaijani troops must leave Armenia’s territory’ – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia must achieve the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops from its territory with consistent, determined and non-nervous steps, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the meeting with the residents of bordering Kut community in Gegharkunik province.

“Today’s situation is clear - Azerbaijan has violated the state border of Armenia, there can’t be any talk on concession here, because if we concede our border, it will further encourage them. We clearly state that according to the international law this is our sovereign territory, and the armed forces of Azerbaijan must definitely leave our territory. And this is where our determination must be clear, but on the other hand we must not allow the situation to get out of control. Today we firstly need to push forward this agenda with diplomatic means and put a clear international demand”, he said.

Pashinyan stated that France, the United States, India and other countries clearly accept that the Azerbaijani military has invaded the Armenian territory and must be withdrawn, the European Parliament has adopted a resolution clearly recording this fact, Russia also clearly accepts that this is an Armenian territory.

On May 27 early morning, 6 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces, while conducting engineering works in the territory of an Armenian military base’ protection area in the border section of Armenia’s Gegharkunik province, have been surrounded and taken captive by the Azerbaijani troops.

