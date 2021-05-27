Pashinyan calls for unity and soberness during visit to Kut border village

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Kut border village in the Gegharkunik Province and talked to the local residents about the current situation. Pashinyan prioritized unity of the people in this situation.

“Every time Azerbaijan sees it has a chance to divide us it becomes more active and encouraged. We must clearly show that no matter what internal disagreement there may be, our first reaction to their actions will be unity. We haven’t paid enough attention to this issue during this time. The families of all our victims, the families of our captive compatriots, residents of all border villages, residents from downtown Yerevan to the village of Kut, we are all one family and one home and we must move forward with this logic, there shouldn’t be any trembling in this regard,” Pashinyan said.

“Clearly the situation is very nervous, very emotional, but we shouldn’t lose soberness, because if we lose soberness and balance it will prevent us from assessing the situation correctly and making correct decisions,” Pashinyan said.

