Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May

Map shows location in Armenian territory where Azeri forces kidnapped troops

Map shows location in Armenian territory where Azeri forces kidnapped troops

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Defense of Armenia is once again emphasizing that the 6 Armenian troops seized by Azeri forces were kidnapped in Armenian sovereign territory. The Ministry of Defense released a map of the terrain where the kidnapping took place.

“We once again announce that our servicemen where located on territory of the Republic of Armenia and did not cross the border. We are releasing a detailed map of the terrain,”  the ministry said, adding that the Azeri authorities continue spreading disinformation and fake news.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration