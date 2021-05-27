Ruling faction head meets with foreign ambassadors

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. Head of the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Lilit Makunts is meeting with heads of the diplomatic representations accredited to Armenia, the faction told Armenpress.

The purpose of the meeting is to objectively introduce the current situation and recent developments caused by the incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into Armenia’s sovereign territory, in particular in Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan