Armenia donates land area to Russian border guards in Kapan, Meghri and Tegh

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Cabinet passed a decision on May 27 on donating some land areas in the towns of Kapan, Meghri and Tegh to the Russian Federal Security Service Border Guard Division deployed in Armenia.

The authorities said the process is taking place in order to strengthen the Armenian south-eastern borders in relation to the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan