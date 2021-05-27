Armenian Defense Minister on “very important” visit to Moscow, says senior lawmaker

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The caretaker Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan is currently in Moscow on a visit. The chair of the parliamentary committee on defense and security Andranik Kocharyan told reporters that Harutyunyan’s visit is a “very important trip”.

“The caretaker Minister of Defense departed to Moscow in the morning on a very important trip as part of our military-political cooperation,” Kocharyan said.

Kocharyan himself just returned from the Russian capital in the morning where he was taking part in the CSTO PA defense and security affairs committee meeting. Kocharyan delivered a report on the situation in the Caucasus. “And our assessments were rather strict regarding the CSTO’s slowness. The CSTO is the way it is today. But the CSTO has the opportunity, and today’s realities and situations dictate that CSTO structures fulfill their task and come out of this slowness and become more viable, problem solving,” he said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan