‘Armenia is a country where we find right partners to pursue our development agenda’, says Huib-Jan de Ruijter  

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. FMO’s Chief Investment Officer a.i. Huib-Jan de Ruijter talks about economic hardships in the times of pandemic, the ways to overcome those, as well as the banking sector in Armenia and the successful partnership between FMO and Ameriabank.

“Armenia is a country where we find the right partners to pursue our development agenda,” says Huib-Jan de Ruijter. “We are very pleased with our partnership with Ameriabank and also with the trust that Ameriabank places in FMO”.








