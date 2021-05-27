Armenian National Congress releases electoral list ahead of snap polls

YEREVAN, MAY 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Congress party has released its electoral list for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections.

The list consists of 101 people.

First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan is leading the list.

Among the people in the list are Levon Zurabyan, Inessa Gabayan, Hayk Maghakelyan, Bagrat Asatryan, Anna Gevorgyan, Arman Musinyan, Samvel Abrahamyan, Karine Yaralyan, Grigor Grigoryan, Aram Manukyan, Tatevik Zoryan, Tigran Paskevichyan, etc.

Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will take place on June 20.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan